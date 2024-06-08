Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Tibbs home run sends Florida State to College World Series for 24th time

Posted at 5:10 PM, Jun 08, 2024

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — James Tibbs III hit his third home run of the game, a two-run shot in the top of the 12th inning, and Florida State defeated UConn 10-8 on Saturday, sweeping the Tallahassee Regional for a berth in the College World Series.

After Max Williams led off the 12th with a single and Cam Smith flied out, Tibbs drove a 1-0 pitch deep over the fence in right field for the go-ahead runs. In the bottom of the inning, Conner Whittaker allowed a two-out single but struck out Paul Tammaro to end it and send the No. 8 seed Seminoles to Omaha for the 24th time. They have never won the national championship.
Tibbs' dramatic home run was his third two-run shot of the game. It was his 31st home run of the season and his 100 RBI are tied for first in the nation. He went 5-for-6 with six RBI on Saturday. Williams had three hits and scored twice.

In the top of the ninth, Florida State (47-15) loaded the bases on a walk, a single and an error, then Drew Faurot lifted a fly to left field and Jordan Williams scored from third. The next two batters flied out to end the inning.

UConn's Matt Malcolm tied it with a leadoff home run in the bottom of the ninth.

Connecticut (35-26) loaded the bases with two outs in the sixth inning. Luke Broadhurst laced a double to center field, scoring three runs and giving the Huskies a 7-6 lead. Earlier, he had an RBI-single in the first inning and a two-run home run in the fifth. He finished 4-for-5 with six RBI.

In the top of the eighth, Jaxson West tied it up with a leadoff home run to right field.

There were eight home runs in the game, six by Florida State.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
In Your Neighborhood promo

More News In Your Neighborhood