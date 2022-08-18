B1G deal: Big Ten lands $7 billion, NFL-style TV contracts

Watch Now
Charlie Neibergall/AP
FILE - The Big Ten logo is displayed on the field before an NCAA college football game between Iowa and Miami of Ohio in Iowa City, Iowa., on Aug. 31, 2019. The Big Ten announced Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, that it has reached seven-year agreements with Fox, CBS and NBC to share the rights to the conference's football and basketball games. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
Posted at 5:39 PM, Aug 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-18 17:39:11-04

The Big Ten has announced its new, seven-year media rights deal with Fox, NBC and CBS that is believed to be the richest ever struck with a college sports conference.

A person familiar with the contracts tells The Associated Press that the conference's soon-to-be 16 member universities eventually will share more than $1 billion in revenue per year.

Starting in 2024, when USC and UCLA join the conference, Big Ten football Saturdays will be structured similar to the NFL.

Big Ten TV Football
FILE - Iowa running back Tyler Goodson (15) runs from Michigan defensive back Vincent Gray, center, and defensive back DJ Turner (5) during the second half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Indianapolis. The Big Ten announced Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, that it has reached seven-year agreements with Fox, CBS and NBC to share the rights to the conference's football and basketball games. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)

That means three marquee games being carried in consecutive time slots on three different major TV networks.

