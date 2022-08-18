B1G deal: Big Ten lands $7 billion, NFL-style TV contracts

The Big Ten has announced its new, seven-year media rights deal with Fox, NBC and CBS that is believed to be the richest ever struck with a college sports conference.

A person familiar with the contracts tells The Associated Press that the conference's soon-to-be 16 member universities eventually will share more than $1 billion in revenue per year.

Starting in 2024, when USC and UCLA join the conference, Big Ten football Saturdays will be structured similar to the NFL.

Darron Cummings/AP FILE - Iowa running back Tyler Goodson (15) runs from Michigan defensive back Vincent Gray, center, and defensive back DJ Turner (5) during the second half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Indianapolis. The Big Ten announced Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, that it has reached seven-year agreements with Fox, CBS and NBC to share the rights to the conference's football and basketball games. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)

That means three marquee games being carried in consecutive time slots on three different major TV networks.