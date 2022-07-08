Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Man sentenced on lesser charges in NBA player's slaying

Lorenzen Wright
Mark Duncan/AP
FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2008, file photo, Cleveland Cavaliers' Lorenzen Wright poses at the team's NBA basketball media day in Independence, Ohio. Billy Ray Turner is charged with conspiring with Sherra Wright to killer her ex-husband, retired NBA player Lorenzen Wright, whose body was found in a swampy field Memphis in 2010. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan, File)
Lorenzen Wright
Posted at 4:24 PM, Jul 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-08 16:24:10-04

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee man serving life in prison after his first-degree murder conviction in the slaying of former NBA player Lorenzen Wright has been sentenced on lesser charges of conspiracy and attempted murder in the long-running case.

Shelby County Judge Lee Coffee on Friday sentenced Billy Ray Turner to 25 years in prison for each of the conspiracy and attempted murder charges. Turner was convicted March 21 in the slaying of Wright, a 6-foot, 11-inch center who played 13 seasons in the NBA before he retired after the 2008-2009 season. The slaying is one of the most highly publicized murder cases in Memphis history.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming