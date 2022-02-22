Woman accused of stabbing husband 140 times in Florida home

PALM SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) — Police say a 61-year-old Florida woman fatally stabbed her physically disabled husband upwards of 140 times and hit him in the head with a meat cleaver.

Palm Springs police say Joan Burke was arrested Sunday and charged with first-degree murder. Melvin Weller’s stepson found his body Feb. 11 in a pool of blood on the couple’s kitchen floor.

A police report said a bloody knife and meat cleaver were in the sink and blood was splattered throughout the room. Burke was found in a bedroom with cuts to both of her palms, news outlets reported. A lawyer for Burke wasn't listed on jail records.