Woman accused of stabbing husband 140 times in Florida home

Crime Scene
Posted at 9:52 AM, Feb 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-22 09:52:25-05

PALM SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) — Police say a 61-year-old Florida woman fatally stabbed her physically disabled husband upwards of 140 times and hit him in the head with a meat cleaver.

Palm Springs police say Joan Burke was arrested Sunday and charged with first-degree murder. Melvin Weller’s stepson found his body Feb. 11 in a pool of blood on the couple’s kitchen floor.

A police report said a bloody knife and meat cleaver were in the sink and blood was splattered throughout the room. Burke was found in a bedroom with cuts to both of her palms, news outlets reported. A lawyer for Burke wasn't listed on jail records.  

