Faculty committee says Ladapo's hiring had irregularities

Dr. Joseph Ladapo
Chris O'Meara/AP
FILE - Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo gestures as speaks to supporters and members of the media before a bill signing by Gov. Ron DeSantis on Nov. 18, 2021, in Brandon, Fla. A former supervisor of Ladapo declined to recommend him to lead the state's health department during a background check, records show. Ladapo, appointed in September by DeSantis, has drawn scrutiny over his alignment with the governor in resisting coronavirus vaccine mandates and other virus policies embraced by federal health officials. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File)
Dr. Joseph Ladapo
Posted at 5:04 PM, Apr 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-01 17:04:50-04

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A faculty committee charged with looking into how the University of Florida hired controversial Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo says there were “numerous irregularities” in the hiring of the Harvard-trained physician and researcher that concerned committee members.

According to a report from the committee released Wednesday, the way Ladapo was hired appeared to violate the spirit of UF hiring regulations and procedures, especially in the role faculty play in evaluating the qualifications of their peers.

The report says administrators accelerated Ladapo’s start date to accommodate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ announcement that the physician would become the state’s next surgeon general.

