Chase Hunter, Tyson lead Clemson over Florida State

Tigers 82, Seminoles 81
Associated Press
At right, Florida State guard Jalen Warley goes for a steal on Clemson guard Chase Hunter in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Tallahassee, Fla., Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Phil Sears)
Posted at 9:44 PM, Jan 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-28 21:44:42-05

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Chase Hunter drove the lane and drew a foul, sinking the free throw, to help No. 24 Clemson escape with an 82-81 win over Florida State on Saturday.

Hunter Tyson scored 27 points on 10 of 17 shooting for Clemson (18-4, 10-1 Atlantic Coast Conference), which halted an eight-game road losing streak to Florida State.

Tyson made 6 of 12 shots from beyond the arc, playing the full 40 minutes. He has now made 50 3-pointers on the season.

Matthew Cleveland scored 15 of his 18 points in the second half for Florida State (7-15, 5-6), which made a season-high 13 3-pointers. The Seminoles had made just 3 of 22 3-pointers in a lopsided home loss to No. 20 Miami on Tuesday.

Caleb Mills and Darin Green Jr. each hit four 3-pointers for the Seminoles. Freshman forward Baba Miller had his best game, scoring 11 points and pulling down four rebounds in 20 minutes.

TAKEAWAYS

Clemson: The Tigers made 10 or more 3-pointers for the first time in 11 ACC games to end the losing streak in Tallahassee.

Florida State: The injury-depleted Seminoles were also faced with foul trouble but battled back from a double-digit deficit before falling short in the final seconds.

UP NEXT

Clemson plays at Boston College on Tuesday.

Florida State plays at NC State on Wednesday.

