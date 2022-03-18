Watch
American gunmakers help Ukrainians fight back against Putin

Adrian Kellgren
Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP
Adrian Kellgren, director of industrial production of KelTec, holds a 9mm SUB2000 rifle, similar to ones being shipped to Ukraine, at their manufacturing facility on Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Cocoa, Fla. Kellgren’s family-owned gun company was left holding a $200,000 shipment of semi-automatic rifles after a longtime customer in Odessa suddenly went silent during Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. Fearing the worst, the company decided to put those stranded 400 guns to good use, sending them to Ukraine's nascent resistance movement. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Adrian Kellgren
Posted at 12:44 PM, Mar 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-18 12:44:05-04

MIAMI (AP) — Adrian Kellgren’s family-owned gun company in Florida was left holding a $200,000 shipment of semi-automatic rifles after a longtime customer in Ukraine suddenly went silent during Vladimir Putin’s invasion of the country.

Fearing the worst, Kellgren and his company KelTec are now sending those stranded 400 guns to Ukraine’s nascent resistance movement to help civilians fight back against the Russian military. KelTec is a high-profile example of Americans seeking to collect guns, ammunition and tactical gear for Ukrainian civilians. But many efforts have been snarled by the complex regulations governing the international shipment of such equipment.

