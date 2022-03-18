American gunmakers help Ukrainians fight back against Putin

MIAMI (AP) — Adrian Kellgren’s family-owned gun company in Florida was left holding a $200,000 shipment of semi-automatic rifles after a longtime customer in Ukraine suddenly went silent during Vladimir Putin’s invasion of the country.

Fearing the worst, Kellgren and his company KelTec are now sending those stranded 400 guns to Ukraine’s nascent resistance movement to help civilians fight back against the Russian military. KelTec is a high-profile example of Americans seeking to collect guns, ammunition and tactical gear for Ukrainian civilians. But many efforts have been snarled by the complex regulations governing the international shipment of such equipment.