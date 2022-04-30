Watch

Trump election probe in Georgia to seat special grand jury

Posted at 10:23 PM, Apr 29, 2022
ATLANTA (AP) — When potential grand jurors show up at an Atlanta courthouse Monday, they’ll find a television camera in the room and streets closed outside.

All eyes will be on the Fulton County as a special grand jury is impaneled for an investigation into whether former President Donald Trump and others illegally tried to pressure Georgia officials to overturn Joe Biden’s presidential election victory.

The investigation has drawn intense public interest and the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office is expecting a heavy news media presence.

Once the special grand jury is seated, the cameras will have to leave — all grand jury proceedings are secret.

