DeSantis signs hospital visitation bill, other legislation

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed a COVID-19-linked bill requiring health care centers to allow in-person visitations, as the Republican announced he approved dozens of other measures passed during this year’s legislative session.

DeSantis, a Republican, held a ceremonial signing for the health care visitation bill Wednesday then announced hours later that he had also signed more than 40 other proposals into law. The visitation bill requires that health care facilities, including nursing homes, allow in-person visits during end-of-life situations and in most other cases. DeSantis and other state health officials said the measure was inspired by hospitals limiting visits during the coronavirus pandemic.