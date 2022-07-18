MLB All-Star Game decided by a HR derby if tied after 9 innings

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A lot of baseball fans are likely to be rooting for the All-Star Game to be tied after nine innings on Tuesday night at Dodger Stadium.

That's because of a new rule this year that says if the All-Star Game goes to extra innings, it will instead be decided by a Home Run Derby.

The American League and National League will each send up three hitters, and they'll get three swings apiece to determine the winner. With the All-Star Home Run Derby always popular the night before the game, Major League Baseball decided to make a slugging showcase part of the Midsummer Classic.

New York Mets star Pete Alonso has already told NL manager Brian Snitker that hed gladly take part.