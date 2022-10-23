Biden juggling long list of issues to please Dem coalition

WASHINGTON (AP) — With Election Day fast approaching, President Joe Biden is hoping to counter Republican momentum and he's trying to be everything to everyone.

But that makes it hard for him to say he’s focused on any single issue above all others as he tries to appeal to a diverse Democratic base. Biden says he's tackling "multiple, multiple, multiple issues, and they’re all important."

The coalition of Democratic voters that he needs to turn out Nov. 8 is diverse in terms of race, age, education and geography.

This pool of voters has an expansive list of overlapping and competing interests on crime, civil rights, climate change, the federal budget and more.