Comcast pulls NFL Network after carriage agreement expires

NEW YORK (AP) — Comcast subscribers aren’t able to view NFL Network after the cable company pulled the channel when its carriage agreement expired. The move comes two days after the conclusion of the NFL draft. Both sides still have time to reach an agreement before the start of training camps throughout the league in late July. The NFL is expected to announce its regular-season schedule on May 11.
Posted at 11:39 AM, May 02, 2023
