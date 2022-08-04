Dick Cheney calls Trump a 'coward' in ad for daughter Liz

(AP) — Former Vice President Dick Cheney has excoriated Donald Trump in a new campaign video for his daughter Rep. Liz Cheney.

Dick Cheney calls the former president a “coward” and says there's never been anyone who's a “greater threat to our republic.”

The video was released Thursday by Rep. Cheney’s reelection campaign, two weeks before a Republican primary election in Wyoming that the three-term congresswoman is bracing to lose.

Echoing the criticism his daughter has made of Trump, Dick Cheney denounced him as a danger to the country through his relentless lies about the legitimacy of the 2020 election.