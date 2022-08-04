Watch Now
NewsPolitics

Actions

Dick Cheney calls Trump a 'coward' in ad for daughter Liz

Liz Cheney
J. Scott Applewhite/AP
FILE - In this Dec. 17, 2019 file photo, Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., speaks with reporters at the Capitol in Washington. A deepening divide among Republicans over President Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the election runs prominently through Wyoming, the state that delivered Trump's widest prevailing margin by far. Eleven Republican senators saying they will not be voting Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, to confirm President-elect Joe Biden's victory include Wyoming's newly sworn in Sen. Cynthia Lummis, a Cheyenne-area rancher and former congresswoman. Vocal opponents of any such move include Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, leader of GOP messaging in the House as its third-ranking Republican (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
Liz Cheney
Posted at 7:06 PM, Aug 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-04 19:06:46-04

(AP) — Former Vice President Dick Cheney has excoriated Donald Trump in a new campaign video for his daughter Rep. Liz Cheney.

Dick Cheney calls the former president a “coward” and says there's never been anyone who's a “greater threat to our republic.”

The video was released Thursday by Rep. Cheney’s reelection campaign, two weeks before a Republican primary election in Wyoming that the three-term congresswoman is bracing to lose.

Echoing the criticism his daughter has made of Trump, Dick Cheney denounced him as a danger to the country through his relentless lies about the legitimacy of the 2020 election.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming