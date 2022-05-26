Watch
Jill Biden, Murthy welcome 2nd mass delivery of baby formula

First lady Jill Biden speaks after a Fedex cargo plane arrived with 100,000 pounds of baby formula at Washington Dulles International Airport, in Chantilly, Va., on Wednesday, May 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
Posted at 9:15 PM, May 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-25 21:15:56-04

CHANTILLY, Va. (AP) — Jill Biden and the U.S. surgeon general are empathizing with parents across the country who have been scrambling to find infant formula for their children.

Both say President Joe Biden and his team understand what parents are going through and are working hard to solve the latest domestic crisis to challenge the administration.

The first lady and the nation's doctor, Vivek Murthy, sought to reassure parents during an appearance at a suburban Washington airport following the second delivery Wednesday of infant formula the Biden administration is importing from Europe to ease the domestic supply shortfall.

