Grambling earns 69-55 victory against Florida A&M

Posted at 9:13 PM, Feb 25, 2023
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Carte'Are Gordon had 17 points in Grambling's 69-55 win over Florida A&M on Saturday night.

Gordon added five rebounds and three steals for the Tigers (19-8, 12-3 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Jourdan Smith added 15 points while going 6 of 9 from the field, and they also had 10 rebounds. Shawndarius Cowart recorded 13 points and shot 4 for 8 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 3 of 5 from the free throw line. It was the sixth victory in a row for the Tigers.

The Rattlers (7-20, 5-11) were led by Jordan Chatman, who posted 11 points and nine rebounds. Noah Meren added 11 points for Florida A&M. In addition, Jaylen Bates finished with six points and two blocks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.

