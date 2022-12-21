Watch Now
AP sources: YouTube TV front-runner for NFL "Sunday Ticket"

Posted at 5:03 AM, Dec 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-21 05:03:18-05

YouTube TV has emerged as the favorite to land the NFL’s “Sunday Ticket” package of out-of-market games, but the sides have not finalized a deal.

That's according to two people with knowledge of the negotiations. The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to discuss financial matters and the contract is still being negotiated.

A deal could be announced as soon as Wednesday.

The Wall Street Journal was the first to report that YouTube TV, owned by Google, was the front-runner for the package that allows fans to watch any Sunday afternoon game.

