Georgia lawmakers decide dozens of bills on key deadline day

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia lawmakers pushed through a raft of bills on Tuesday at a key deadline. It was crossover day in the General Assembly, when bills and other measures are required to pass in the House or Senate and move on to the other chamber. Lawmakers on Tuesday rejected legalizing horse racing, but had yet to consider voting changes late in the day. Some key proposals moved forward earlier, like a mental health reform proposal. Measures that failed earlier include include a proposal to loosen the state's hands-free cellphone law for drivers. It's still possible for lawmakers to later resurrect many proposals that don't pass Tuesday.