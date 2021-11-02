Watch
Georgia official: Trump call to 'find' votes was a threat

Brynn Anderson/AP
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger speaks during a news conference on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, in Atlanta. Georgia election officials have announced an audit of presidential election results that will trigger a full hand recount. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Brad Raffensperger
Posted at 10:35 AM, Nov 02, 2021
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia's secretary of state says Donald Trump was threatening him when he asked him to “find” enough votes to overturn his loss in Georgia.

Republican Brad Raffensperger writes about the call in his new book, “Integrity Counts," which goes on sale Tuesday. Georgia's top election official also takes aim at prominent Democrat Stacey Abrams.

He says Abrams unfairly attacked Georgia's election system when she refused to concede her gubernatorial loss in 2018. Raffensperger recounts in his book the struggle in Georgia that followed Biden’s narrow victory.

He says his wife received death threats via text and that he had an encounter with men who may have been staking out his suburban Atlanta home. 

