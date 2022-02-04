Watch
SeaWorld ramps up care for threatened Florida manatees

Photo courtesy of Nature Coast Kayak Tours
Posted at 1:56 PM, Feb 04, 2022
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The SeaWorld theme park in Orlando is opening new pools to care for Florida manatees that are dying because of starvation due to poor water quality in their normal habitat.

The lovable, round-tailed marine mammals had their worst die-off last year and there are federal and state efforts ongoing to save them.

Among them is having the marine asset-rich SeaWorld provide rehabilitation to those that can be rescued. SeaWorld announced Friday that it has added five 40-foot pools to accommodate up to 20 manatees within two weeks. The theme park is one of five facilities in the U.S. taking care of sick and injured manatees.

