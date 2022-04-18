Police: Illegal passing attempt leads to death of 2 children

TAVARES, Fla. (AP) — A 20-year-old Florida man passing a car in a no passing zone caused an accident that killed two young children in his vehicle and injured eight people, The Florida Highway Patrol said the man crossed a double yellow line in Lake County Saturday and a pickup truck heading in the opposite direction swerved to avoid him. But so did the first driver and the vehicles collided head on.

A 2-year-old and a 4-year-old in the car passing illegally were killed. Neither were in a child restraint seat. A 1-year-old in the car was flown to a hospital in serious but stable condition, the highway patrol said.