Florida school shooting judge reverses; confusion follows

Amy Beth Bennett/AP
Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz sits at the defense table, Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun Sentinel via AP, Pool)
Posted at 12:48 PM, Apr 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-28 12:49:32-04

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The judge overseeing the penalty trial of Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz has reversed herself on a major decision, leaving lawyers on both sides confused.

Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer on Wednesday overturned her earlier decision to start jury selection anew because of a possible mistake she made. That led her to reverse her decision throwing out 243 potential jurors who said they could serve from June to September, the expected length of the trial.

The first 40 of those jurors will now be brought back for a second round of questioning on Monday. 

