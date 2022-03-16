Watch
Expansion: Women's NCAA field features inaugural First Four

Gerry Broome/AP
Florida State head coach Sue Semrau speaks with guard Sammie Puisis (2) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball quarterfinal game against North Carolina State at the Atlantic Coast Conference women's tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Friday, March 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
Posted at 10:52 PM, Mar 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-15 22:52:59-04

Florida State coach Sue Semrau was able to sleep a little easier this week knowing there were four additional at-large bids being doled out in the women's NCAA Tournament.

Organizers expanded the field to 68 teams with an inaugural First Four that has been a staple of the men's tournament since 2011.

Semrau says the four additional teams gave her confidence the Seminoles would get selected.

She's thrilled to keep playing.

Longwood coach Rebecca Tillett and her team have made history with their first-ever Big South title and NCAA berth.

She is looking to making more with a First Four win.

