TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Gov. Ron DeSantis has recommended that State Sen. Manny Diaz Jr. should be Florida’s next education commissioner.

The State Board of Education needs to appoint a replacement to take over after Commissioner Richard Corcoran leaves at the end of the month. Corcoran was appointed in 2018 after serving as Florida House speaker.

Diaz has served in the Florida Legislature since 2012.

The south Florida Republican has also been a teacher, coach, assistant principal and school administrator.

Diaz co-sponsored a bill this past legislative session that limits discussions teachers and businesses can have about race.

The bill was pushed by DeSantis as a means to fight critical race theory.