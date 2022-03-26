Watch
Georgia House votes to ease parental challenges to books

Posted at 10:02 PM, Mar 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-25 22:02:37-04

ATLANTA (AP) — A bill that would force public schools to respond to challenges of materials parents consider obscene is moving closer to final passage in Georgia.

The state House voted 97-61 on Friday to pass Senate Bill 226.

Because the House amended the measure, it must return to the Senate for more consideration.

Republicans say the bill is needed to give parents a clearer path toward removing offensive books and materials from schools.

Democrats warned that the law would be used by activists seeking to impose their moral and political standards on the broader public.

