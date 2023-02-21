Tillmon scores 22, leads Florida A&M over Alabama A&M

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Jordan Tillmon scored 22 points as Florida A&M beat Alabama A&M 77-71 on Monday night.

Tillmon added five rebounds and three steals for the Rattlers (7-19, 5-10 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Dimingus Stevens hit four 3-pointers and scored 17. Noah Meren had 14 points.

Olisa Akonobi, Garrett Hicks and Lorenzo Downey all scored 13 for the Bulldogs (12-16, 8-7). Akonobi added 10 rebounds and Hicks snagged seven.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. Florida A&M hosts Grambling, while Alabama A&M visits Alabama State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.