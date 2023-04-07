Watch Now
Pope Francis to miss Way of the Cross event in cold Rome

Pope Francis speaks during an interview with The Associated Press at the Vatican, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023. Francis acknowledged that Catholic bishops in some parts of the world support laws that criminalize homosexuality or discriminate against the LGBTQ community, and he himself referred to homosexuality in terms of "sin." But he attributed attitudes to culture backgrounds, and said bishops in particular need to undergo a process of change to recognize the dignity of everyone. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
Posted at 11:43 AM, Apr 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-07 11:43:26-04

The Vatican says Pope Francis, who was recently hospitalized for bronchitis, won’t preside over Good Friday’s Way of the Cross event due to extremely cold weather in Rome. It said that instead of presiding over the torch-led procession at the Colosseum, Francis will watch from the hotel where he lives in the Vatican. He will still attend the Passion celebration at St. Peter’s Basilica, the Vatican added.

