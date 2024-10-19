Duke beats Florida State, earns first victory over Seminoles

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Chandler Rivers scored on an interception return, Todd Pelino kicked three field goals and Duke beat Florida State for the first time in 23 all-time meetings, winning 23-16 on Friday night.

Star Thomas ran for 88 yards and a touchdown and the Blue Devils (6-1, 2-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) bounced back from their first loss of the season nearly two weeks earlier.

Florida State (1-6, 1-5) had its misery extended despite outgaining Duke by 111 yards. With a chance to pull even, the Seminoles drove to the Duke 37-yard line before a first-down fumble at the 5:18 mark. Florida State’s final possession ended on a fourth-down play that lost yards. Blue Devils quarterback Maalik Murphy threw for 70 yards as part of the team’s 180 yards of total offense.

Florida State quarterback Brock Glenn committed turnovers on three consecutive first-half snaps, with two interceptions sandwiched around a fumble. He finished 9-for-19 passing for 110 yards. Backup Luke Kromenhoek was 3 for 7 for 19 yards.

Florida State’s Samuel Singleton Jr. returned the second-half kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown. Duke, with 51 yards of total offense at the time, led 17-3 after Pelino’s 27-yard field goal with 10 minutes left in the first half.

Rivers picked off Glenn and raced 36 yards untouched for Duke’s first touchdown. Glenn fumbled on the next Florida State snap, meaning the Blue Devils had only 36 yards to go for their second touchdown, with Thomas’ 2-yard run on fourth-and-1 providing the points. Ozzie Nicholas’ interception and return to the Florida State 11 turned into only three points. Duke’s first four possessions ended with punts.

THE TAKEAWAY

Florida State: The Seminoles tried two quarterbacks, but the offense sputtered most of the game and didn’t crank out a touchdown. The defense turned in a strong showing, but the reigning ACC champions will have to win the rest of their games to gain bowl eligibility.

Duke: The Blue Devils barely functioned offensively, but defense has been their foundation this season and that was needed this time. Six sacks came in handy.

UP NEXT

Florida State: Oct. 26 at No. 6 Miami.

Duke: Home Oct. 26 vs. No. 21 SMU.