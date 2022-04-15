Watch
Georgia moves to weekly COVID-19 data reporting

Last daily update will be Friday
Posted at 8:35 PM, Apr 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-14 20:38:14-04

ATLANTA (AP) — The Georgia Department of Public Health is moving from daily to weekly COVID-19 data reporting.

In a news release Thursday, the department said beginning April 20, case counts and vaccination updates will be published on the department’s website every Wednesday.

The last daily updates to the Daily Status Report and the vaccine dashboard will be on Friday.

The department says weekly intervals provide a more complete picture than day-to-day changes or data fluctuations when determining areas of concern or COVID’s trajectory in the state. 

