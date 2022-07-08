Appeals court: Congress can see some Trump financial records

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal appeals court has narrowed the range of documents House Democrats are entitled to in their years-long investigation of Donald Trump’s finances. Friday’s decision from the federal appeals court in Washington almost certainly won’t be the last word in the legal fight that began in 2019, when Trump was president and Democrats newly in charge of the House of Representatives subpoenaed a wealth of records from Trump’s accounting firm, Mazars USA. A federal judge in Washington already had ruled that lawmakers were entitled to review a more limited set of records than they initially wanted. The appellate panel narrowed the request even more.