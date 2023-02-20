Watch Now
Biden’s test: Sustaining unity as Ukraine war enters Year 2

Patrick Semansky/AP
President Joe Biden speaks about Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russia's invasion of Ukraine after unveiling his proposed budget for fiscal year 2023 in the State Dining Room of the White House, Monday, March 28, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Posted at 11:35 PM, Feb 19, 2023
WASHINGTON (AP) — A year ago, President Joe Biden braced for the worst as Russia massed troops in preparation to invade Ukraine. But as Russia’s invasion reaches the one-year mark, the capital of Kyiv still stands and Ukraine has exceeded even its own expectations. A U.S.-led alliance has helped to equip Ukrainian forces while keeping the government in Kyiv afloat with direct assistance. For Biden, Ukraine was an unexpected crisis. But it fits squarely into his larger foreign policy outlook that American and its allies are in a generational struggle to demonstrate that liberal democracies such as the United States can out-deliver autocracies.

