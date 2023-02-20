Biden’s test: Sustaining unity as Ukraine war enters Year 2

WASHINGTON (AP) — A year ago, President Joe Biden braced for the worst as Russia massed troops in preparation to invade Ukraine. But as Russia’s invasion reaches the one-year mark, the capital of Kyiv still stands and Ukraine has exceeded even its own expectations. A U.S.-led alliance has helped to equip Ukrainian forces while keeping the government in Kyiv afloat with direct assistance. For Biden, Ukraine was an unexpected crisis. But it fits squarely into his larger foreign policy outlook that American and its allies are in a generational struggle to demonstrate that liberal democracies such as the United States can out-deliver autocracies.