Joshua helps Alcorn State hold off Florida A&M

Braves 67, Rattlers 64
FAMU Florida A&M Rattlers Logo
Posted at 11:50 AM, Feb 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-14 12:03:47-05

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Byron Joshua scored 17 points to help Alcorn State hold off Florida A&M 67-64 on Monday night.

Joshua also had five rebounds and three steals for the Braves (14-11, 11-2 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Dontrell McQuarter made 5 of 6 shots and scored 14. Jeremiah Kendall pitched in with 12 points and seven rebounds. Keondre Montgomery scored 11 points off the bench and he went 4 for 4 from the free-throw line in the final 17 seconds to preserve the win.

Jaylen Bates led the way for the Rattlers (5-19, 3-10) with 15 points, seven rebounds and four assists. Hantz Louis-Jeune added 13 points and seven rebounds, while Byron Smith scored 11.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. Alcorn State visits Jackson State, while Florida A&M visits Alabama State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.

