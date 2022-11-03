EPA awards grants to monitor air quality in 37 states

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Environmental Protection Agency has awarded grants for projects to monitor air quality in 37 states, with a focus on minority communities and other areas overburdened by pollution.

A total of 132 projects will receive $53 million to enhance air quality monitoring near chemical plants, refineries and other industrial sites. The grants announced Thursday are part of a commitment by the Biden administration to focus on environmental justice in communities adversely affected by decades of industrial pollution.

Eight projects being funded are in neighborhoods that EPA Administrator Michael Regan visited last year on what he calls a “Journey to Justice” tour of communities plagued by long-term pollution.