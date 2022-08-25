Legality of student loan plan relies on pandemic, 2003 law

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is tying its authority to cancel student debt to the coronavirus pandemic and to a 2003 law aimed at providing help to members of the military.

Legal challenges are expected.

Skeptics of the administration’s ability to act on its own, without new legislation, had included President Joe Biden himself and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

But in a legal opinion released Wednesday, the Justice Department said that the law, the HEROES Act of 2003, gives the administration “sweeping authority” to reduce or eliminate student debt during a national emergency, ”when significant actions with potentially far-reaching consequences are often required.”