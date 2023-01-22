Watch Now
Alcorn State defeats Florida A&M in men's basketball contest

Braves 57, Rattlers 47
Florida A M Louisville Basketball
Associated Press/File Photo
Florida A&M forward Jaylen Bates (5) shoots over Louisville forward Brandon Huntley-Hatfield (5) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Louisville, Ky., Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
Posted at 10:08 PM, Jan 21, 2023
LORMAN, Miss. (AP) — Dominic Brewton's 13 points helped Alcorn State defeat Florida A&M 57-47 on Saturday night.

Brewton finished 5 of 10 from the field for the Braves (8-10, 5-1 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Dekedran Thorn scored nine points, going 3 of 6 (1 for 4 from distance). Jeremiah Kendall shot 4 of 8 from the field to finish with eight points.

Jaylen Bates led the way for the Rattlers (3-14, 1-5) with 14 points and 11 rebounds. Jordan Tillmon added 13 points for Florida A&M. In addition, Noah Meren finished with six points.

