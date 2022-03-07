Woman drives around barricades, crashes into Florida trooper

PALMETTO, Fla. (AP) — Officials say a 52-year-old woman drove her BMW nearly head-on into a Florida Highway Patrol trooper after failing to stop for multiple road closure signs that were in place for a 10K race over the Sunshine Skyway bridge.

She was arrested Sunday on charges of driving under the influence. Around 8:45 a.m., the woman drove through traffic cones and around barricades as she continued along Interstate 275's northbound lanes. The road was closed for the race over the nearby bridge that spans Tampa Bay.

Two troopers stopped their cruisers in the road, hoping to stop the woman''s car. The trooper and the woman suffered serious injuries.