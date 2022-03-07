Watch
Florida library naming wing after Parkland shooting victim

A volunteer with a therapy dog arrives at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School during the one-year anniversary of the school shooting, Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, in Parkland, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
PARKLAND, Fla. (AP) — A Florida library will name part of its building after one of the victims of the state’s 2018 high school massacre. The Parkland Library children’s wing will be named after Gina Montalto in a ceremony Monday night.

The 14-year-old freshman was one of 14 students and three staff members killed in the 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Her family said Gina loved books, especially Harry Potter and Percy Jackson novels.

Three years ago, the library at a children’s shelter was remodeled in her honor and an annual beach cleanup is organized in her name. 

