Watch
NewsFlorida News

Actions

Florida passes bill to help businesses challenge ordinances

Florida State Capitol
Pattie Steib
Florida State Capitol
Florida State Capitol
Posted at 5:12 PM, Mar 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-09 17:12:15-05

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — It will be easier for Florida businesses to challenge local government ordinances that they believe harm profits under legislation sent to Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The bill passed Wednesday on a 69-45 vote, with a handful of Republicans joining Democrats in opposing it.

If signed by DeSantis, it will allow businesses that have been established for at least three years to sue local governments over ordinances if they cause a 15% or more loss in profit.

If a business does sue a city or county, the ordinance would be suspended until the case is settled. 

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming