Florida passes bill to help businesses challenge ordinances

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — It will be easier for Florida businesses to challenge local government ordinances that they believe harm profits under legislation sent to Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The bill passed Wednesday on a 69-45 vote, with a handful of Republicans joining Democrats in opposing it.

If signed by DeSantis, it will allow businesses that have been established for at least three years to sue local governments over ordinances if they cause a 15% or more loss in profit.

If a business does sue a city or county, the ordinance would be suspended until the case is settled.