Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Sports

Actions

FSU dominates Virginia Tech 33-14 to move within one win for bowl eligibility

Virginia Tech Florida St Football
Colin Hackley/AP
Florida State running back Ousmane Kromah, top right, pushes away from Virginia Tech safety Brennan Johnson, bottom right, as Virginia Tech linebacker Caleb Woodson, left, pursues during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Colin Hackley)
Virginia Tech Florida St Football
Posted

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Tommy Castellanos had a pair of touchdown runs and tossed a 50-yard TD pass to Duce Robinson as Florida State scored on six straight drives to defeat Virginia Tech 34-14.

Ousmane Kromah had 59 rushing yards and Samuel Singleton Jr. added 53 as the Seminoles (5-5, 2-5 Atlantic Coast Conference) accumulated 237 yards on 46 carries. After a scoreless first quarter, Florida State controlled the clock and put together five scoring drives of 56 yards or more.

Robinson caught six passes for 134 yards. The junior now has three straight 100-yard receiving games and five in 2025.

Marcellous Hawkins had 12 carries for 101 yards as Virginia Tech (3-7, 2-4) racked up 238 yards on the ground.

Kyron Drones had an 8-yard touchdown pass to Ayden Greene and a 4-yard TD run, but the Hokies lost for the fourth time in five games. Drones finished 10 of 18 for 125 yards.

Virginia Tech: Kyron Drones completed passes for 36, 31, 29 and 18 yards, but the Hokies struggled to put together drives and couldn’t convert on their two fourth-down chances in the fourth quarter.<

Florida State: While the Seminoles gave up 363 yards, cornerback Jerry Wilson had an interception and defensive lineman Mandrell Desir forced a fumble to halt drives and keep the Hokies off the board.

Virginia Tech plays host to Miami on Nov. 22. Florida State plays at North Carolina State on Friday.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
In Your Neighborhood promo

More News In Your Neighborhood