FSU dominates Virginia Tech 33-14 to move within one win for bowl eligibility

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Tommy Castellanos had a pair of touchdown runs and tossed a 50-yard TD pass to Duce Robinson as Florida State scored on six straight drives to defeat Virginia Tech 34-14.

Ousmane Kromah had 59 rushing yards and Samuel Singleton Jr. added 53 as the Seminoles (5-5, 2-5 Atlantic Coast Conference) accumulated 237 yards on 46 carries. After a scoreless first quarter, Florida State controlled the clock and put together five scoring drives of 56 yards or more.

Robinson caught six passes for 134 yards. The junior now has three straight 100-yard receiving games and five in 2025.

Marcellous Hawkins had 12 carries for 101 yards as Virginia Tech (3-7, 2-4) racked up 238 yards on the ground.

Kyron Drones had an 8-yard touchdown pass to Ayden Greene and a 4-yard TD run, but the Hokies lost for the fourth time in five games. Drones finished 10 of 18 for 125 yards.

Virginia Tech: Kyron Drones completed passes for 36, 31, 29 and 18 yards, but the Hokies struggled to put together drives and couldn’t convert on their two fourth-down chances in the fourth quarter.<

Florida State: While the Seminoles gave up 363 yards, cornerback Jerry Wilson had an interception and defensive lineman Mandrell Desir forced a fumble to halt drives and keep the Hokies off the board.

Virginia Tech plays host to Miami on Nov. 22. Florida State plays at North Carolina State on Friday.

