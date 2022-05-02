Watch
News

Actions

Florida man charged with abusing children over 48 years

handcuffs
maxuser
handcuffs
handcuffs
Posted at 12:10 PM, May 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-02 12:10:06-04

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man already accused of child sexual abuse now faces new charges after victims came forward from as far back as 1972.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that 62-year-old Thomas Lair is facing 15 counts of molestation and sexual battery. Authorities say most of the victims were between 6 and 9 years old when the alleged incidents occurred over 48 years.

After Lair’s initial arrest in mid-April, investigators say nine people have now come forward to detail their own encounters with him. They are looking for more potential victims.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming