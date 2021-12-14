Watch
Judge: Florida school shooting victims' families can testify

Amy Beth Bennett/AP
Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz is shown in court at the defense table with his defense attorneys, Gabe Ermine, left, and David Wheeler at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, before pleading guilty on all four criminal counts stemming from his attack on a Broward County jail guard in November 2018. Cruz is accused of punching Sgt. Ray Beltran, wrestling him to the ground and taking his stun gun. (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun Sentinel via AP, Pool)
Nikolas Cruz
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A judge has rejected an attempt by Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz’s attorneys to bar the parents of his 17 victims from testifying about the trauma the murders caused.

Cruz’s public defenders asked Judge Elizabeth Scherer on Monday to have the victim impact statements read aloud by a neutral third party or played on video. They said in-person readings would unfairly inflame jurors.

But Scherer agreed with prosecutors, who said the victims have a right to be heard. The defense will have an opportunity to object to the prepared statement beforehand if they believe anything is inflammatory.

The penalty hearing is set to begin early next year. 

