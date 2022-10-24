Watch Now
NewsPolitics

Actions

Jan. 6 trial delayed after Oath Keepers' leader gets COVID

Stewart Rhodes
Susan Walsh/AP
FILE - Stewart Rhodes, founder of the citizen militia group known as the Oath Keepers speaks during a rally outside the White House in Washington, on June 25, 2017. The seditious conspiracy trial against Rhodes and four associates is raising fresh questions about intelligence failures in the run-up to Jan. 6, 2021, that appear to have allowed Rhodes’ antigovernment group and other extremists to mobilize in plain sight. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
Stewart Rhodes
Posted at 10:59 AM, Oct 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-24 11:00:30-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — The trial of a far-right extremist group leader and four associates charged in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol has been delayed after the Oath Keepers leader tested positive for the coronavirus.

Jurors on Monday were supposed to begin hearing the fourth week of testimony in the case against Stewart Rhodes and four others accused of plotting to stop the transfer of power from Republican Donald Trump to Democrat Joe Biden.

The judge told lawyers and jurors to return Tuesday morning but it’s unclear when and how they will be able to proceed with the case.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming