Jan. 6 trial delayed after Oath Keepers' leader gets COVID

WASHINGTON (AP) — The trial of a far-right extremist group leader and four associates charged in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol has been delayed after the Oath Keepers leader tested positive for the coronavirus.

Jurors on Monday were supposed to begin hearing the fourth week of testimony in the case against Stewart Rhodes and four others accused of plotting to stop the transfer of power from Republican Donald Trump to Democrat Joe Biden.

The judge told lawyers and jurors to return Tuesday morning but it’s unclear when and how they will be able to proceed with the case.