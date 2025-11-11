New Construction

Meeks Construction is a quality, Florida based construction company that is large enough to handle every aspect of the building and design process. We work one on one with our clients to insure your home building experience is enjoyable and memorable.

Remodeling

Ready to improve your space? We can help you open up floor plans in existing older homes, build additions for your growing families, or design that kitchen you've always wanted. Whether its a second story addition or just a simple home facelift to bring that older home up to date, we are here to help you through each step in your project.

Disaster Restoration

Has your home or office been hit by unexpected water, fire, or smoke damage? Contact our disaster response team, they are on call and ready to help you through any unexpected disaster.

Meeks Construction works with ALL major insurance companies.

Unlike many emergency cleanup services, Meeks Construction can handle both the disaster cleanup, and the home restoration. We are able to bring your home or office back to pre-loss condition. As a certified Florida Contracting Company we have the knowledge and skills on staff to handle even the largest disasters -

We handle the following for both residential and commercial clients:

Water damage due to broken pipes, sewage backups, and other plumbing disasters

· Fire and smoke remediation and repair

· Storm damage including tree removal, temporary roof covering, and complete rebuild

· Water extraction including drying and mold remediation

· Disaster cleanup including complete demolition and rebuilding