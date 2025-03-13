Mays-Munroe Appliances & Bedding

Mays Electric was established by Hugh Mays in 1936 in downtown Tallahassee. In 1974, Ray Sr and Peggy Munroe purchased Mays & Bryson from Julia Mays and changed the name to Mays-Munroe. Our Tennessee Street location ("the Round Holiday Inn is next to us") served as an Appliance Sales and Service location from 1947 until 2009. In 1987, we built our Appliance and Bedding Sales location on US 319 (at 2791 Capital Circle Northeast). We later moved our Service and Parts Department across the street (at 2016 North Point Blvd). Ray Sr, Peggy, Don, and the next generation of Munroes: Ray Jr., Mark, Mike, Ellen, and Meghan (Munroe Lisson) are here to serve you.

Mays-Munroe is a local independent dealer that is a member of Key Florida Distributors, and the multi-billion-dollar-a-year Nationwide Buying Group, which allows us to be competitive with the big box stores. We offer a wide variety of appliance brands, and we service what we sell - unlike most of our box store competitors.

