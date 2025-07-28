Our Story

Coastal Custom Surfaces is a family owned and operated stone fabricator. With nearly two decades of experience, we can proudly say we have the right people and equipment in place to provide precision crafted stone surfaces of the highest quality.

From design to installation, our teams of representatives and craftsmen will make your vision come to life with beautiful, high-quality surfaces that will stand the test of time. Stone surfaces add tremendous value to property, therefore making it the perfect choice time and time again.

We invite you to meet with our team and see how Coastal Custom Surfaces’s product offerings can add value to your next project.

Products Fabricated



Countertops

Full height backsplashes

Bathtub surrounds

Shower niches, curbs, benches

Fireplace surrounds

Furniture tops

Thresholds

Outdoor Kitchens

Receptions desks

Window sills

Our specialized team of designers and craftsmen will guide you through every step of the process and will be sure to transform your ideas into finely crafted masterpieces.