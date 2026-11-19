Around The Bend Pressure Washing started in 2022 with a rented pressure washer and one dirty driveway. Owner Jared Mowery cleaned his own driveway, saw the difference, and knew this was what he wanted to do. Today, they're a locally owned exterior cleaning company serving Tallahassee and the surrounding area, and they treat every home like it's their own.

They soft wash houses and roofs, clean driveways, patios, pavers, and pool decks, and handle windows, gutters and Christmas lights. Jared is Master Certified in Paver Sealing through Trident, and on every roof job they send a two-person crew: one cleans, and one is dedicated to protecting your plants and landscaping. Every roof cleaning is backed by their 12-Month Streak-Free Roof Guarantee.

Their promise is simple: if you're not 100% satisfied, they'll come back and keep working on it until you are. Give them a call at 850-888-2105 and let them show you what a clean home looks like.

https://aroundthebendpressurewashing.com/