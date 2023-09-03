TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The FSU Marching Chiefs are a unit cloaked in rich tradition. In the video above, go behind the scenes and see how they're preparing for the upcoming football season and beyhond.
Marching Chiefs are the soundtrack of the Seminoles; here's how they prepare for games
Rehearsal structure is very important
Posted at 1:41 PM, Sep 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-03 13:41:02-04
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.