Manhunt comes to an end for escaped prisoners in Chattahoochee

CHATTAHOOCHEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Two suspects are now in custody following a manhunt in Chattahoochee for two escaped prisoners.

According to the Gadsden County Sheriff's office, the prisoners were from the Florida State Hospital

The subjects were last observed around 5pm Saturday.

GCSO says the Chattahoochee Police Department, along with deputies and the Apalachee Correctional Institute K-9 team, conducted a tracking operation to locate both individuals.

This is a developing story, check back for details.