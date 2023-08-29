Mandatory evacuations begin Tuesday night in Lafayette County

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — Lafayette County Commissioners have issued a mandatory evacuation order. It takes effect at 6:00 p.m., August 29th.

The order says the County is expected to experience sustained Category 1 force winds, between 75 and 95 miles per hour. Wind gusts will go even higher.

Those living in mobile homes, travel trailers and structurally compromised housing anywhere in the county are being told to leave. The evacuation order also applies to those living in low-lying or flood-prone areas. Those living in structures that have previously flooded during heavy rains are also urged to evacuate.

A General Population shelter will open at the Lafayett High School Cafeteria, Tuesday evening as well. That's located at 160 NE Hornet Lane, in Mayo.

Questions may be directed to the Division of Emergency Management at (386)294-1950.