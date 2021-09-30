Man freed from Arizona storm drain after several days, fire officials say

GLENDALE, Ariz. — A man was freed from a Glendale, Arizona, storm drain after getting stuck inside it for several days.
On Thursday morning, firefighters with the Glendale Fire Department say they were alerted of a man stuck in a storm drain near 51st Avenue and Thunderbird Road.
Officials say the man in his 30s reportedly crawled into the drain a few days ago and was unable to get out.
A passerby noticed him waving his arm from the drain and stopped to see if he was OK and called 911 for help.
Technical rescue teams/firefighters from Glendale& @PeoriaFire rescued a man in his 30’s from a storm drain after a passerby say him waving his arm from the storm drain. They stopped to see if he was okay and called 9-1-1 for help. The man is being transported to the hospital. pic.twitter.com/i9GcjZNJRr— Glendale Fire Dept. (@GlendaleFire) September 30, 2021
Technical rescue teams and firefighters worked to get him out using a ladder. He was taken to a hospital for treatment of unknown injuries.
It remains unclear why the man crawled into the storm drain.
This story was originally published by staff at KNXV.