Maldives resort searching for a ‘Barefoot Bookseller’—and they’ll put you up in a deluxe villa for a year

If the words “barefoot,” “books” and “Maldives” cause you to conjure images of the dreamiest of getaways, we may have found the perfect job for you.

The U.K. company Ultimate Library first created a pop-up bookshop at Soneva Fushi, a luxury island hideaway on one of the largest islands in the Maldives, in 2018. The shop’s sole employee is known as the Barefoot Bookseller (the island has a “no shoes, no news” rule). And every year, a new person is selected for the position.

It doesn’t pay a whole lot. According to Timeout, the salary is only about $750 a month. That said, the cost of living in the Maldives is low, and a single person can likely live on that amount, especially when they don’t have to pay rent.

Oh, did we forget to mention that part? The job includes lodging. The Barefoot Bookseller gets to live in a deluxe villa, something like the one shown in this Facebook post by the resort, that would cost about $36,500 a night to rent.

The right candidate will have a passion for literature, be able to engage guests of all ages, and have writing, teaching and social media skills.

Not only will they be responsible for the day-to-day running of the bookshop, but they will also host experiences, such as creative writing classes and tutoring, for Soneva guests. In addition, they will manage the Barefoot Bookseller social media presence, write monthly blog posts and newsletters and act as a liaison for the Ultimate Library and Soneva marketing teams.

The chosen applicant will fly to the Maldives in early October for a 12-month placement.

If you think you are the person for the job, don’t delay. As mentioned in this recent post below, they have decided to stop accepting applications in just a few days.

“There is still time left to apply to our Barefoot Bookseller role over at Soneva Fushi,” Ultimate Library wrote in this Facebook post. “Due to the overwhelming responses of candidates from around the world, we have decided to close applications on the 8th of August 2022. If you are looking to apply, get your applications in now!”

To apply, go to barefootbookseller.com/apply and follow the instructions provided.

[h/t: Business Insider]

